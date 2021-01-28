Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.98

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 16384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

