Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 91,362 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.90 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

