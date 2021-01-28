Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 299,427 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,427 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 60,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $41.59 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

