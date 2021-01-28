Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

