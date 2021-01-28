Monetha Price Hits $0.0092 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $416,750.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.