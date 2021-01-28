Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MONRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

