Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis lifted its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

