Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.49. 785,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 453,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The stock has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

