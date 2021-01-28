Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,254,830. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

Moderna stock opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

