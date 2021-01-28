MKM Partners Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $773.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

