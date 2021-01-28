MKM Partners Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.
Shares of FB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $773.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
