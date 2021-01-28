MixMarvel (MIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $333,400.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00900874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04409773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,615,447,297 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

