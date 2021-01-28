Mixin Price Down 18% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $132.50 or 0.00436674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $70.31 million and $1.07 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.