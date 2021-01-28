Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New $32.27 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,266,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,878. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

