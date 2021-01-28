Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

