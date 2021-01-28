Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $463,982.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00055877 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00282499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037748 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 273,038 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

