Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $530,488.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $530,488.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $324.12 or 0.01074980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00051268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00134828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00298390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00069377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 14,782 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.