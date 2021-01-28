Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.89. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 100,607 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

