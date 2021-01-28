Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

