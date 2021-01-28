Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

