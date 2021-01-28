Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

