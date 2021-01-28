Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Somerset Trust Co’s Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.