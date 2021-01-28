Microsoft Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

