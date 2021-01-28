Michael J. Ancius Acquires 770 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Ancius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00.

FAST opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 184,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

