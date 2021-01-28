MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 10.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. MGP Ingredients traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.09. Approximately 165,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 93,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $185,926.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,798. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $989.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

