Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.51 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Metronome token can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00006217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $129,075.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,727,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,394,019 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

