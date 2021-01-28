Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 1,119,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

