Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 1,119,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.