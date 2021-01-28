Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. 19,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.