Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.