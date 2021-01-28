Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 511,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

