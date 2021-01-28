Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 15,451,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,481. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

