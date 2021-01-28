Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $27.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $163,775.65 and approximately $27.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00318201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.91 or 0.01560697 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

