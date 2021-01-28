Melon (MLN) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00902678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.39 or 0.04295784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

