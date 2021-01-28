Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

