Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 27.4%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s share price shot up 27.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $13.15. 959,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 317,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

