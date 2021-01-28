MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $176,966.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

