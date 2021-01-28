Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.76

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.76 and last traded at $239.13, with a volume of 810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

