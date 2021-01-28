Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

MED has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $240.49 on Monday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $247.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $177.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 4.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

