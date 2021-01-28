Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medifast worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $234.00. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,065. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $247.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

