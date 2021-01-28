MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Financial Comparison

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MedAvail and Biostar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Biostar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $1.03 million 13.96 -$4.26 million ($5.52) -2.56 Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Biostar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -245.38% -168.39% -104.11% Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

