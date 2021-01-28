Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 4,166,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,053,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,042,052 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Michael B. Yongue acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

