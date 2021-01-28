MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

