McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 226,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 3,654,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.