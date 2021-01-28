McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $126.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

