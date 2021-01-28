McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $355,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,464 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

