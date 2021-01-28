McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $512.00. 44,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.76. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

