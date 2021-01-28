McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $432,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average is $220.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

