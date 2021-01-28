McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 709 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Roper Technologies by 603.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average of $415.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

