McLean Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.