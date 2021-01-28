McLean Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.49. 55,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

