McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.41. 130,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.15.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

